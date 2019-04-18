Digest (April 18): Trophy striped bass season to open Saturday

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that the state’s trophy striped bass season will begin Saturday and last through May 15.

Anglers may catch one striped bass per day, with a minimum size of 35 inches, in the Chesapeake Bay from Brewerton Channel to the Virginia state line.

Maryland is part of a multi-state governing body, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, and works through the management process set by the commission and agreed upon by each member state. Maryland, and other states with a stake in the striped bass fishery, will have a more long-term picture of the fishery after the next commission meeting, which begins on April 30.

Current, detailed and localized information on striped bass fishing throughout Maryland is available on the department’s striped bass regulation website, eregulations.com/maryland/fishing/striped-bass.

Women’s college lacrosse: Mount St. Mary's rolled to a 16-5 victory at Central Connecticut State in Northeast Conference action on Thursday. The win was the ninth straight for the Mountaineers (12-2, 4-0 NEC), which marks the team's longest win streak since the 2004 season when they won 10 consecutive. Jordan Butler (John Carroll) had four goals and one assist for the Mount.

Arena soccer: The Baltimore Blast announced a five-year extension with Towson University to keep the Major Arena Soccer League playing at the SECU Arena until 2025. The original agreement was set to expire in 2020.

Pro football: Ravens majority owner Steve Bisciotti donated $100,000 to help rebuild the three historically black churches that burned in Louisiana recently, former Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson tweeted Wednesday.

In a 10-day period over the past month in St. Landry Parish, St. Mary Baptist Church, Greater Union Baptist Church and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church were burned. Watson, who spent two seasons in Baltimore and retired after last year, his fourth with the New Orleans Saints, has helped promote fundraising efforts.

Watson wrote that Bisciotti called him on Sunday to offer his donation. "Thankful for his willingness to help others," Watson tweeted.

Horse racing: James Miller’s homebred Twirling Owen, displaying the same precocity as her Grade 1-winning sire, broke running and never looked back to capture the first 2-year-old race of the season in style, a 6 ¼-length romp in Thursday’s opener at Laurel Park.

Ridden by Jevian Toledo for trainer Anthony Farrior, Twirling Owen ($5.20) covered 4 ½ furlongs in 51.28 seconds over a fast main track in the $40,000 maiden special weight, .45 off the track record set by fellow 2-year-old Twelve Pack Shelly (50.83) April 8, 2010.

-- From Sun staff and news services