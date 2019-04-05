Digest (April 6): Pikesville’s Adam Aghion sets state record for fallfish

A Baltimore County man established a record by catching a 2.07 pound fallfish, marking the first time this freshwater species has been recognized by the state.

Adam Aghion of Pikesville caught this impressive fallfish March 20 on the Maryland side of the upper Potomac River, using a drop shot rig with a No. 12 hook. Aghion said he made the trip to that location specifically to catch walleye.

“I’ve never targeted (fallfish) before, but it really did put up a good fight,” Aghion said. “It’s awesome. I hope someone beats (the record) and I hope I can get it back.”

Aghion’s catch was weighed and certified by Seven Mile Market in Pikesville and verified by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Staff reviewed other Mid-Atlantic and northeastern states’ recognition of fallfish records and discovered that Aghion’s catch was in the same size range. The department then determined the species should be added to Maryland’s Nontidal record category as well.

“Including fallfish in our state record category gives anglers another opportunity to be a part of our state’s angling history,” Fishing and Boating Services Director David Blazer said. The department maintains state records for sport fish in four divisions – Atlantic, Chesapeake, Nontidal and Invasive – and awards plaques to anglers who achieve record catches.

Fish caught from privately owned, fee-fishing waters are ineligible for consideration. Anglers who think they have a potential record catch should download and fill out the state record application and call 443-569-1381 or 410-260-8325. The department suggests fish be immersed in ice water to preserve weight until it can be checked, confirmed and certified.

College softball: Courtney Coppersmith threw her second consecutive America East no-hitter, while tying her own school record with 17 strikeouts, as the UMBC softball team split a doubleheader with Maine on Saturday.The Retrievers took a 7-0 decision in Coppersmith's game 1 no-hitter, before dropping game 2, 4-0.

Coppersmith (13-6) entered in relief in game two and struck out 11 batters in 4 1/3 innings, allowing just one hit to finish the day with a combined 28 strikeouts, three walks and one hit allowed in 11 1/3 innings. The left handed freshman threw a perfect game last Sunday against Binghamton.

Horse racing: Runnymede Racing’s multiple stakes winner Alwaysmining turned in a sharp 5-furlong breeze Saturday morning ahead of his next scheduled assignment in the $125,000 Federico Tesio Stakes on April 20 at Laurel Park.

With regular exercise rider Felix Astudillo aboard and owners Greg and Caroline Bentley watching from the clockers’ tower, Alwaysmining went in 1:00 over the all-weather surface at the Fair Hill Training Center in Elkton, Md., where trainer Kelly Rubley is based.

The work was the fastest of 17 horses at the distance. It was the second for Alwaysmining since the gelded sophomore son of Grade 1 winner Stay Thirsty ran his win streak to five, the last four in stakes, in the March 16 Private Terms at Laurel.

College track and field: Navy’s Sean Brennan and Lindsay Lewis were named Patriot League Men’s Field Athlete of the Week and Female Rookie of the Week.