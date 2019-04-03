Digest (April 3): Cathy Reese reaches women's lacrosse coaching milestone at Maryland

Cathy Reese became the winningest coach in Maryland women’s lacrosse history as the No. 2 Terps (13-0) won 16-6 over No. 7 Virginia (9-5) on Wednesday. Brindi Griffin (McDonogh) and Caroline Steele (Severn) scored four goals each and Erica Evans had a hat trick for Maryland. Reese’s record stands at 261-21. She surpassed coach Cindy Timchal at 260-46.

More women’s lacrosse: Julia Hatmaker (Century) scored her second goal and the game-winner with 1:29 left in overtime assisted by Payton Van Kirk to lift host UMBC (4-9, 2-1 America East) to a 10-9 victory over Binghamton (0-12, 0-3). Catherine Sims (Howard) scored twice over the final 2:41 to force overtime for UMBC. ... Georgetown junior midfielder Liza Liotta (Baltimore resident) was named to the Big East Weekly Honor Roll. Liotta scored a game-high four goals as the Hoyas (7-4) topped Butler, 21-3, on Saturday.

College football: Austin Fontaine, who was Maryland’s second-highest rated prospect as an defensive lineman two years ago, has been moved to offensive line for the remainder of the spring, football coach Michael Locksley announced after practice Tuesday. The move was precipitated by a knee injury to junior offensive lineman TJ Bradley. The 6-foot-7, 293-pound Bradley, who appeared in four games in a backup role last season after transferring from junior college, was injured during Saturday’s practice and will have surgery shortly.

Men’s college lacrosse: For the second consecutive week and the third time this season, Johns Hopkins attackman Joey Epstein has been named the Big Ten Men's Freshman of the Week.

Men’s college volleyball: Stevenson set a program record with a No. 3 ranking in the American Volleyball Coaches Association DIII Top 15 poll.The Mustangs who sit at 27-3 overall and 11-1 in MAC play, also received two first-place votes joining Carthage and Springfield in that category. Stevenson remains ranked for the 12th consecutive week in the AVCA Top 15.