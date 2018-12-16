Digest (Dec. 16): Five Emilia’s Acrobatics & Gymnastics Club teams win, earn slots at U.S. trials

Five teams from Emilia’s Acrobatics & Gymnastics Club in Laurel took first place and secured United States national team slots at the U.S. Acrobatic Gymnastics national team trials Dec. 7 in Kearney, Mo.:

» Elanor Chang of Columbia and Grace Vonder Haar and Kayla Vonder Haar, both of Columbia and St. Louis, a senior elite women’s group, were named to the senior national team.

» Isabel Chang of Columbia, Alexandra Gladkova of Fairfax, Va., and Sydney Martin of Glenwood, a senior elite women’s group, were named to the senior national team.

» Riley Freed of Mount Airy, Jessica Kicza of Woodbine and Mariam Tutberidze of Owings Mills, a junior elite 12-18 women’s group, were named to the junior national team.

» Ethan Chang of Columbia, Devon Freed of Mount Airy,, Sam Lacy of Columbia and Cade Shields of Columbia, a 12-18 men’s group, were named to the junior national team.

» Meghan Kampmann of Laurel, Cate Lacy of Columbia and Cecilia Shadrick of Ellicott City, an 11-16 women’s trio, were named to the 11-16 age-group team.

Two other Maryland-based groups made the national team in the junior 13-19 men’s category: Sean Butehorn and Aranel Prevost of Xtreme Acro in Rockville in mixed pair and MyKaylah Lopez-Torres, Paige Murphy and Bryana Thieret of 1st Class Gymnastics Inc. in Annapolis in women’s group. Anabelle Lopez-Torres and Sidney Snyder of 1st Class Gymnastics were named to the 11-16 age-group team in women’s pair.

Et cetera

St. Mary’s High places fourth at keelboat nationals

Skipper James Golden and tactician Trevor Davis led the way as St. Mary’s High finished fourth at the Interscholastic Sailing Association (ISSA) Keelboat Invitational for the Mendelblatt Trophy, held last weekend off St. Petersburg, Fla. Golden was the helmsman while Davis served as primary trimmer as the Saints posted top five results in eight of 10 races en route to a total score of 42 points, just one astern of third place Newport Harbor. St. Mary’s was among 10 teams that advanced to the ISSA High School Keelboat Invitational, which was won by Corona del Mar in convincing fashion. Ranney High out of New Jersey, the MASSA champ, was runner-up.

More sailing: Annapolis resident Kyle Comerford completed an impressive fall season by leading the State University of New York-Maritime to victory at the Kennedy Cup, considered the offshore national championship for intercollegiate sailing. Comerford served as skipper and helmsman as SUNY-Maritime rallied from an early deficit to win the regatta with a low score of 15 points, two better than host Navy. ... Former Gibson Island resident George Collins skippered Chessie Racing to a runner-up result in the annual Wirth M. Munroe Miami to Palm Beach Race, held Dec. 7. ... Annapolis resident Dee Smith captured North American and national championships in consecutive regattas within the 2.4 Meter class at the CanAm Championship in Port Charlotte, Fla.

— Bill Wagner, Baltimore Sun Media Group

NBA: The Washington Wizards recalled forwards Troy Brown Jr. and Okaro White from the Capital City Go-Go, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. Jordan McRae also joined the Wizards for Sunday night’s against the Los Angeles Lakers at Capital One Arena and played two minutes, going 0-for-1 from the field, in Washington’s 128-110 victory. White also played two minutes and missed his only shot attempt, while Brown had three steals, one assist and two rebounds in 15 minutes. Brown, the Wizards’ 2018 first-round pick, also picked up two fouls.

Men’s college basketball: Lynchburg put together a 13-2 run late in the first half to open up a double-digit lead, and the Hornets (9-1) outscored McDaniel 45-29 in the second half for an 83-59 victory. Aaron Washington led the Green Terror (3-6) with 16 points and added four rebounds. ... Saiquan Jamison scored 35 points to lift host Bowie State (5-6, 1-0 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) to a 110-105 double-overtime victory over Winston-Salem State (5-6, 0-2). David Belle added 22 points for the Bulldogs, who 47.7 percent from the field and attempted just eight 3-pointers, making one.

Women’s college basketball: Pere Alexander scored 25 points to lead host Bowie State (8-1, 1-0 CIAA) over Winston-Salem State (4-6, 0-2). Dynaisha Christian added 15 points and Lea Whitehead added 12 for the Bulldogs.