Norfolk Tides manager Gary Kendall fired by Baltimore Orioles after 2 seasons

NORFOLK — Norfolk Tides manager Gary Kendall was fired by the parent Baltimore Orioles on Monday, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed.
Pitching coach Kennie Steenstra was also let go.
The firings came a day after the Tides finished a 52-78 season with Sunday’s 3-2 win over Durham at Harbor Park.
Kendall, 58, managed the Tides from 2019-21, spending the canceled 2020 minor league season at the Orioles’ alternate training site. He went 112-157 in his two seasons with the Tides.
Steenstra, a former major league pitcher, spent just one season with Norfolk, though he was scheduled to be the club’s pitching coach in 2020.
At the Triple-A level, where a team’s record is secondary to how much it serves the parent club, Kendall proved successful. This season alone, 41 players appeared on the active rosters of both Norfolk and the rebuilding Orioles, with 14 making their major league debuts.
Because of the frequent roster movement, Kendall and Steenstra spent much of the season patching together Norfolk’s lineup and pitching staff. The Tides’ 4.77 staff earned-run average was 12th in the 20-team Triple-A East.
Kendall managed Double-A Bowie for eight seasons before coming to Norfolk. He is Bowie’s career wins leader.
With the exception of a four-year stint as a scout with the San Diego Padres, Kendall had worked for the Orioles in various capacities, from scouting to coaching and managing, since 1992.
MASNsports.com first reported the firings.
David Hall, david.hall@pilotonline.com