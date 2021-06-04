xml:space="preserve">
Durham pitcher ‘stable’ after being hit in head with batted ball in Tides victory

The Virginian-Pilot
Jun 03, 2021 11:59 PM
Tyler Zombro, shown during February 2020 delivering a pitch for the Tampa Bay Rays in an exhibition game against the New York Yankees, is at a hospital after being hit with a batted ball by the Tides' Brett Cumberland on Thursday night. Zombro is a pitcher for the Durham Bulls. FRANK FRANKLIN II/FILE
Tyler Zombro, shown during February 2020 delivering a pitch for the Tampa Bay Rays in an exhibition game against the New York Yankees, is at a hospital after being hit with a batted ball by the Tides' Brett Cumberland on Thursday night. Zombro is a pitcher for the Durham Bulls. FRANK FRANKLIN II/FILE (Frank Franklin II/AP)

The Norfolk Tides’ 12-4 victory Thursday night at Durham was stopped Thursday night in the eighth inning when Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro was hit in the head and knocked out with a batted ball.

Zombro is in stable condition, according to a statement released late Thursday.

“Tyler Zombro was transported to Duke University Hospital in Durham and is in stable condition,” the statement from the Bulls’ parent club, the Tampa Bay Rays, said at 11:05 p.m. “He is currently undergoing further treatment and observation.”

Zombro, a right-hander, had just entered the Triple-A East game, replacing Joey Krehbiel, when he was hit by a line drive off the bat of Norfolk’s Brett Cumberland. Zombro was knocked out and fell to the ground. Officials and players ran to the mound to tend to Zombro, who started convulsing, according to a report by the heraldsun.com of Durham on the video.

According to MiLB.com, Zombro was carried off the field on a stretcher and was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

The incident spoiled what had been a showcase for the Tides’ offense, with Willy Yahn scoring four runs, Mason McCoy scoring three, Chance Sisco batting 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs, and Tyler Nevin and Zach Jarrett driving in three runs each.

Sisco recently was sent down by the Baltimore Orioles in hopes of finding better offensive production.

Winner Alexander Wells (2-2), the third pitcher of the game for the Tides (10-16), struck out five and yielded no walks and one hit in four shutout innings.

Durham, which led 3-2 after one inning, fell to 18-9. The Tides took the lead to stay in the third inning, scoring four runs to go ahead 6-3 before an announced crowd of 2,858.

Norfolk 12, Durham 4

Norfolk 204 420 0 - 12 10 2

Durham 301 000 0 - 4 8 1

W-Wells (2-2). L-Strotman (4-1).

E-Norfolk, McCoy (4, fielding), Canelo (2, throw); Durham, Brujan (4, fielding).

2B-Norfolk, Sisco 2 (2), Cumberland (3); Durham, Franco (8), Padio (3), Sullivan (4), Quiroz (5), Lukes (8). 3B-Norfolk, Jarrett (1), Yahn (1). HR-Durham, Lowe (8). SB-Durham, Brujan (12). DP-Durham 1.

T-2:55. A-2,858.

CURRENT SERIES

(All games on 94.1FM)

Friday: at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday: at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday: at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

TRIPLE-A EAST STANDINGS

(Through Thursday’s games)

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB

Nashville (Milwaukee) 21 5 .808 —

Durham (Tampa Bay) 18 9 .667 3½

Jacksonville (Miami) 16 11 .593 5½

Gwinnett (Atlanta) 15 12 .556 6½

Memphis (St. Louis) 11 16 .407 10½

Norfolk (Baltimore) 10 16 .385 11

Charlotte (White Sox) 8 18 .308 13

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB

Scranton/W-B (Yankees) 18 7 .720 —

Worcester (Boston) 16 11 .593 3

Buffalo (Toronto) 13 11 .542 4½

Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 14 13 .519 5

Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 9 17 .346 9½

Rochester (Washington) 8 19 .296 11

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB

Omaha (Kansas City) 18 8 .692 —

St. Paul (Minnesota) 13 13 .500 5

Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 12 13 .480 5½

Toledo (Detroit) 12 14 .462 6

Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 10 15 .400 7½

Columbus (Cleveland) 9 16 .360 8½

Louisville (Cincinnati) 9 16 .360 8½

Thursday:

Norfolk 12, Durham 4, seven-plus innings

Louisville 6, St. Paul 3 (originally scheduled as a doubleheader)

Memphis 10, Toledo 6, Game 1

Memphis 3, Toledo 2, Game 2

Worcester 3, Rochester 1

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 5, Lehigh Valley 1

Nashville 15, Charlotte 4

Columbus 3, Indianapolis 2

Jacksonville 6, Gwinnett 2

Syracuse at Buffalo, ppd.

Friday:

Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Columbus at Indianapolis, doubleheader, 5:05 p.m.

Rochester at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 6:35 p.m.

St. Paul at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha,8:05 p.m.

Toledo at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday:

Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Columbus at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday:

Norfolk at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Louisville, 1 p.m.

Rochester at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 1:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Columbus at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m.

Toledo at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.

