Baltimore Orioles batter Stevie Wilkerson (12) collides into Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Jean Carlos Mejia, who failed to step on first base after receiving a throw and found himself in Wilkerson's path who was safe on the play at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Fri., June 4, 2021. Baltimore prevailed, 3-1. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (KARL MERTON FERRON/The Baltimore Sun)