xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame inductees | PHOTOS

Mike Devereaux, who played as a centerfielder talks at media availability following his induction into the Baltimore Orioles baseball hall of fame Fri., Aug. 6, 2021.
(Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame inductees | PHOTOS

Karl Merton Ferron
By
Aug 06, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mike Devereaux and J.J. Hardy, inducted into Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame
(Karl Merton Ferron)
Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame inductee Mike Devereaux
Mike Devereaux, who played as a centerfielder talks at media availability following his induction into the Baltimore Orioles baseball hall of fame Fri., Aug. 6, 2021.
Mike Devereaux, who played as a centerfielder talks at media availability following his induction into the Baltimore Orioles baseball hall of fame Fri., Aug. 6, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame inductee Mike Devereaux
Mike Devereaux, who played as a centerfielder talks at media availability following his induction into the Baltimore Orioles baseball hall of fame Fri., Aug. 6, 2021.
Mike Devereaux, who played as a centerfielder talks at media availability following his induction into the Baltimore Orioles baseball hall of fame Fri., Aug. 6, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame inductee Mike Devereaux
Mike Devereaux, who played as a centerfielder talks at media availability following his induction into the Baltimore Orioles baseball hall of fame Fri., Aug. 6, 2021.
Mike Devereaux, who played as a centerfielder talks at media availability following his induction into the Baltimore Orioles baseball hall of fame Fri., Aug. 6, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame inductee Mike Devereaux
Mike Devereaux, who played as a centerfielder talks at media availability following his induction into the Baltimore Orioles baseball hall of fame Fri., Aug. 6, 2021.
Mike Devereaux, who played as a centerfielder talks at media availability following his induction into the Baltimore Orioles baseball hall of fame Fri., Aug. 6, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame inductee J.J. Hardy
J.J. Hardy, who played as an infielder exchanges fist bumps with media following his induction into the Baltimore Orioles baseball hall of fame Fri., Aug. 6, 2021.
J.J. Hardy, who played as an infielder exchanges fist bumps with media following his induction into the Baltimore Orioles baseball hall of fame Fri., Aug. 6, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame inductee J.J. Hardy
J.J. Hardy, who played as an infielder talks at media availability following his induction into the Baltimore Orioles baseball hall of fame Fri., Aug. 6, 2021.
J.J. Hardy, who played as an infielder talks at media availability following his induction into the Baltimore Orioles baseball hall of fame Fri., Aug. 6, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame inductee J.J. Hardy
J.J. Hardy, who played as an infielder talks at media availability following his induction into the Baltimore Orioles baseball hall of fame Fri., Aug. 6, 2021.
J.J. Hardy, who played as an infielder talks at media availability following his induction into the Baltimore Orioles baseball hall of fame Fri., Aug. 6, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame inductee J.J. Hardy
J.J. Hardy, who played as an infielder talks at media availability following his induction into the Baltimore Orioles baseball hall of fame Fri., Aug. 6, 2021.
J.J. Hardy, who played as an infielder talks at media availability following his induction into the Baltimore Orioles baseball hall of fame Fri., Aug. 6, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement