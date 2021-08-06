(Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Orioles Sports Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame inductees | PHOTOS By Karl Merton Ferron Aug 06, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Mike Devereaux and J.J. Hardy, inducted into Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame (Karl Merton Ferron) Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame inductee Mike Devereaux Mike Devereaux, who played as a centerfielder talks at media availability following his induction into the Baltimore Orioles baseball hall of fame Fri., Aug. 6, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame inductee Mike Devereaux Mike Devereaux, who played as a centerfielder talks at media availability following his induction into the Baltimore Orioles baseball hall of fame Fri., Aug. 6, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame inductee Mike Devereaux Mike Devereaux, who played as a centerfielder talks at media availability following his induction into the Baltimore Orioles baseball hall of fame Fri., Aug. 6, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame inductee Mike Devereaux Mike Devereaux, who played as a centerfielder talks at media availability following his induction into the Baltimore Orioles baseball hall of fame Fri., Aug. 6, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame inductee J.J. Hardy J.J. Hardy, who played as an infielder exchanges fist bumps with media following his induction into the Baltimore Orioles baseball hall of fame Fri., Aug. 6, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame inductee J.J. Hardy J.J. Hardy, who played as an infielder talks at media availability following his induction into the Baltimore Orioles baseball hall of fame Fri., Aug. 6, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame inductee J.J. Hardy J.J. Hardy, who played as an infielder talks at media availability following his induction into the Baltimore Orioles baseball hall of fame Fri., Aug. 6, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame inductee J.J. Hardy J.J. Hardy, who played as an infielder talks at media availability following his induction into the Baltimore Orioles baseball hall of fame Fri., Aug. 6, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Advertisement