Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle fields a grounder by Guardians' Steven Kwan in the fifth inning. The Cleveland Guardians defeated the Orioles 5-0 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. May 29, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Even with Monday’s 5-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, Baltimore is off to a 34-20 start, the sixth-best start in franchise history.