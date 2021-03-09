(Walter McCardell, Jr. / BALTIMORE SUN) Baltimore Orioles Sports Baltimore Orioles spring training through the years | PHOTOS By Lloyd Fox Mar 09, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Baltimore Orioles Spring Training through the years. (Lloyd Fox) Orioles spring training 1958 Orioles debark from their Arizona spring training base. April 10, 1958 (DIPAOLA/Check with Baltimore Sun Photo) Boog Powell Boog Powell leaps for a ball during Orioles spring training in Miami. April 1962 (Baltimore Sun photo by Joseph DiPaola) 1963 camp Boog Powell poses for a photo during Orioles spring training in Miami. May 1963 (Baltimore Sun photo by Paul Hutchins) 1963 camp Boog Powell works out during Orioles spring training in Miami. (Baltimore Sun photo by Joseph DiPaola) Clay Reid Orioles equipment manager 1964 Clay Reid Orioles' equipment manager smiles while getting ready to ship players belongings back to Baltimore from their spring training site in Miami, Florida. (Check with Baltimore Sun Photo) Winter Garden, Florida 1965 Orioles team photo during spring training in Winter Garden, Florida in 1965. (Check with Baltimore Sun Photo) Frank Robinson and Pete Rose Cincinnati Reds' Pete Rose, left, greets Baltimore Orioles' Frank Robinson before a spring training baseball game, in Tampa, Fla. April 1, 1966, (Paul Shane/AP) 1966 camp Frank Robinson takes batting practice at spring training in Miami. March 1966 (Baltimore Sun Staff File Photo / BALTIMORE SUN) 1968 camp From left, Ed Barnowski, George Bamberger and Marcelino Lopez remove the cover from the mound as pitchers prepare for drills during Orioles spring training in Miami. February 1968 (Baltimore Sun photo by Joseph DiPaola) Frank Robinson Frank Robinson tracks down a fly ball during Orioles spring training in Miami. March 1968 (Joseph A. Dipaola / BALTIMORE SUN) Baseball coach George Bamberger with Jim Palmer 1969 Under the watchful eye of Coach George Bamberger, Baltimore Orioles pitcher Jim Palmer takes some warmup pitches at the opening of spring training at Miami in this Feb. 20, 1969. (AP) 1969 camp Infielders and outfielders listen to Orioles manager Earl Weaver before batting practice at spring training. February 1969 (Clarence B. Garrett / BALTIMORE SUN) 1970 camp Orioles principal owner Jerry Hoffberger and manager Earl Weaver watch a workout at spring training in Miami. (February 1970) (Clarence B. Garrett / BALTIMORE SUN) Earl Weaver 1971 Oriole manager Earl Weaver gives his pitchers and catchers orders and advice in Miami on February 2, 1971 (GARRETT/Check with Baltimore Sun Photo) Jim Palmer 1971 Pete Richert and Jim Palmer look at a new pitching machine at their spring training site in Miami. February 16, 1971 (Check with Baltimore Sun Photo) Orioles training camp 1972 Orioles manager Jim Schaffer hits balls to players during practice in Miami. (Check with Baltimore Sun Photo) 1972 camp From left, Jim Palmer, Mickey Scott, Dave Leonard, John Montague, Tom Shopay, Dave Boswell and Doyle Alexander play flip ball during training camp in 1972. (WALTER MCCARDELL, JR. / Baltimore Sun) 1972 camp The 1972 Orioles went to camp in Miami with catchers Elrod Hendricks (left), Andy Etchebarren (center) and Johnny Oates. (WALTER MCCARDELL, JR. / Baltimore Sun) 1972 camp From left, Mike Cuellar, Pat Dobson, Jim Palmer and Dave McNally, all 20-game winners, huddle at Orioles spring training in Miami. (March 1972) (Walter McCardell, Jr. / BALTIMORE SUN) Mike Cuellar 1973 Mike Cuellar loosens up at the Orioles' Miami Spring Training camp as George Bamberger, the pitching coach, looks on. (Walter McCardell / Baltimore Sun) 1973 camp Shortstop Mark Belanger flips the ball to second baseman Bobby Grich. (March 1973) (WALTER MCCARDELL, JR. / Baltimore Sun) 1973 camp Orioles manager Earl Weaver (left) greets Boog Powell at spring training in 1973. (Walter M. McCardell, Jr. / BALTIMORE SUN) 1973 camp Billy Hunter demonstrates proper baserunning technique during training camp in 1973. (WALTER MCCARDELL, JR. / Baltimore Sun) Earl Weaver Manager Earl Weaver of the World Champion Baltimore Orioles looks over his pitchers and catchers as they warm up on the first day of spring training. (Feb. 1977) (UPI / UPI) Frank Robinson and Hank Peters 1985 Hank Peters, right, talks with Frank Robinson at spring training in Miami. (Baltimore Sun file photo) Advertisement