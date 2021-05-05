Advertisement Advertisement Baltimore Orioles Sports Ray Miller through the years with the Orioles | PHOTOS May 05, 2021 at 11:37 AM Former Orioles pitching coach and manager Ray Miller, who helped craft winning teams in Baltimore, died this week. Next Gallery PHOTOS Orioles vs. Yankees April 29, 2021 | PHOTOS Advertisement Baltimore Orioles Baltimore Orioles Orioles vs. Yankees, April 28, 2021 | PHOTOS The Baltimore Orioles play the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Apr 28, 2021 Orioles vs. Yankees, April 27, 2021 | PHOTOS Orioles vs. Yankees April 26, 2021 | PHOTOS Orioles vs. Athletics on April 25, 2021 | PHOTOS Oakland Athletics vs Baltimore Orioles in 2nd of 3-game series | PHOTOS Oakland Athletics at Baltimore Orioles | PHOTOS Orioles vs. Mariners, second doubleheader | PHOTOS Orioles vs. Mariners doubleheader | PHOTOS Advertisement