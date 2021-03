The second overall pick in the 2020 draft, Kjerstad dealt with myocarditis in the fall and didn’t get a chance to be part of the fall instructional camp because of that heart issue. The team said he’s recovering and will be part of spring training, but their whole draft strategy hinged on his power bat being worth that surprise top pick. His health comes first. They’ll want him to on the field to prove it was a good pick thereafter. (Matt Patterson/AP)