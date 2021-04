A fifth-round pick by the Orioles, Arrieta struggled to establish himself as a starter in Baltimore, recording a 5.46 ERA in four seasons before being dealt to the Cubs with reliever Pedro Strop and cash for catcher Steve Clevenger and right-hander Scott Feldman. He became an ace in Chicago, winning the 2015 NL Cy Young Award, and signed a three-year, $75 million contract with the Phillies ahead of the 2018 season. After a disappointing 22-23 record and 4.36 ERA in Philadelphia, he returned to the Cubs this offseason on a one-year, $6 million deal. (Armando L. Sanchez / Chicago Tribune)