(Kenneth K. Lam) Baltimore Orioles Sports Fans not flocking to see the Orioles at Camden Yards | PHOTOS Jun 07, 2021 Few fans are coming out to watch the Baltimore Orioles play at Camden Yards this season. Cleveland at Baltimore Orioles Almost 40,000 empty seats are seen around the 9,969 paid attendance during the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cleveland Indians at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Sat., June 5, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Cleveland at Baltimore Orioles The paid attendance during the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cleveland Indians was 9,969 at Camden Yards Sat., June 5, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Cleveland at Baltimore Orioles Baltimore Orioles fans at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Sat., June 5, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Cleveland at Baltimore Orioles Baltimore Orioles and the Cleveland Indians at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Sat., June 5, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Cleveland at Baltimore Orioles Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means heads for the clubhouse after being stricken with left-shoulder fatigue after yielding two home runs against Cleveland during the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Sat., June 5, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Red Sox at Orioles Fans watch a foul ball hit by Baltimore Orioles batter Pat Valaika bounce between them on the right side of the seating bowl during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Fri., May 7, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs. Cleveland at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Cindy Weller, left, of Severn, and friend Dean McNaney, of Millersville, wait for the start of the Orioles Indians game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Jun 6, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Cleveland at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Jeff Brown, of Arlington, Va., has a whole section of seats on right filed to himself. He is among the 9 thousand plus fans attending the Orioles game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 6, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Cleveland at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Baseball fans stand for the singing of the National Anthem before the start of the Orioles Indians game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Jun 6, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Cleveland at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Empty seats can be found all through the stadium at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Jun 6, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Cleveland at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Some of the over nine thousand baseball fans who attended the Orioles game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Jun 6, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Cleveland at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Jeff Brown, of Arlington, Va., has a whole section of seats on right filed to himself. He is among the 9 thousand plus fans attending the game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Jun 6, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Mariners Orioles left-fielder DJ Stewart (#24) watches fans try to catch the home-run ball by Mariners' Ty France in the first inning of the first game of a double header on April 13, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)