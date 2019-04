Ben Margot / AP

Though the offense has been among the most productive in the majors since the All-Star break, it still has a tendency to go dormant at just the wrong times. Sunday’s game against the Oakland Athletics was a good example. The Orioles were slapping Oakland starter Kendall Graveman around in the early innings and somehow came away with just two runs despite reaching seven hits before there was an out in the third. This all coincided with Tim Beckham’s first hitless game as an Oriole, but he deserved a day off after the run he had been on. The Orioles scored 26 runs over four games against a dead team and won only twice … and it wasn’t because they pitched poorly. This team has plenty of pop, but the offense is inconsistent and prone to unproductive at-bats at critical times. On the brighter side, Adam Jones and Manny Machado each had eight RBIs last week.