Peter Schmuck's Orioles report card

It was hard to take your eyes off catcher Welington Castillo last week while he went 10-for-22 with three homers and 10 RBIs. He carried the team back from that tough stretch of one-run losses and almost personally won the series against the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend, which could add up to American League Player of the Week honors. But he wasn’t the only guy swinging the bat well. Chris Davis delivered a great stretch of productive at-bats against the Detroit Tigers, and Mark Trumbo has pumped up the volume at the plate, though he already was regularly contributing big hits and homers during the early weeks when his batting average was in the low .200s. Trumbo batted .464 (13-for-28) with two homers and five RBIs to raise his season average to .270. Overall, the Orioles batted a combined .281 and averaged 5.8 runs per game.
It was a difficult week for the Orioles’ starting five, only two of which managed a quality start and no one delivered a dominating performance. Kevin Gausman, who has been struggling to figure some things out for the past several weeks, hung tough Saturday and gave up just two runs over six innings, but allowed 11 base runners. Ubaldo Jimenez gave up five runs over five innings. Chris Tillman delivered his longest performance on Friday night and allowed three runs over six innings. Dylan Bundy stumbled for the first time this year, failing to make a quality start for the first time in eight 2017 appearances. Wade Miley was the only Orioles to start twice and got mixed results, struggling through five innings Tuesday and pitching very well Sunday. The rotation combined to pitch 35 innings and allow 20 earned runs, for a 5.14 ERA. Not great.
Every week of the regular season, columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.