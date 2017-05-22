Peter Schmuck's Orioles report card

Greg Fiume / Getty Images

It was hard to take your eyes off catcher Welington Castillo last week while he went 10-for-22 with three homers and 10 RBIs. He carried the team back from that tough stretch of one-run losses and almost personally won the series against the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend, which could add up to American League Player of the Week honors. But he wasn’t the only guy swinging the bat well. Chris Davis delivered a great stretch of productive at-bats against the Detroit Tigers, and Mark Trumbo has pumped up the volume at the plate, though he already was regularly contributing big hits and homers during the early weeks when his batting average was in the low .200s. Trumbo batted .464 (13-for-28) with two homers and five RBIs to raise his season average to .270. Overall, the Orioles batted a combined .281 and averaged 5.8 runs per game.