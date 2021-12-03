Adam Jones endorses Buck Showalter to manage Mets

If anyone knows about the advantages Buck Showalter can bring when he manages a big-league squad, it’s one of his former players.
Outfielder Adam Jones, who played under Showalter for nine seasons with the Baltimore Orioles, endorsed his former skipper to manage the New York Mets. Showalter enjoyed some success with the mid-2010s O’s, taking Jones and Baltimore to three playoff appearances in 2012, ‘14 and ‘16.
Jones on Twitter said if the Mets hired Showalter “it would be great.” The outfielder, who last played in the major leagues in September 2019, tried to dispel some of the viewed negatives — like his apparent opposition to new-school baseball — that typically accompany Showalter when his name routinely pops up for managerial openings.
“Folks don’t have any idea of the real impact he can make on a ball club,” Jones tweeted. “And I’m not just talking players. The Franchise. He made everyone better and accountable! .... I hope they get him!!”
Showalter, 65, last managed a big-league club in 2018. Baltimore fired Showalter after it lost a league-worst 115 games that year. After nine seasons with the Orioles, he departed with a 669-684 record and later transitioned to a broadcasting role with MLB Network and YES.
He compiled 1,551 wins in his 20 seasons as an MLB manager for four teams including the New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers. Showalter was voted Manager of the Year three times in his career (1994 with the Yankees, 2004 with the Rangers and 2014 with the Orioles). His 1995 Yankees played in the postseason for the first time in 14 years, and he is credited with turning struggling teams into playoff contenders. Showalter, though, has never led a team to win the World Series.
Jones is certainly not the only person to believe Showalter could be the right choice for the 2022 Mets.
Showalter is highly regarded in the industry and baseball pundits have mentioned his name as a potential managerial choice for the Mets dating back to 2019, before the Amazin’s picked Carlos Beltran, and later Luis Rojas, as skippers. The veteran manager still appears to be a natural choice for the Mets and their revamped roster that will feature a blend of veterans, like Max Scherzer and Starling Marte, and a talented crop of younger stars, like Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor.
Plus, Mets owner Steve Cohen wants to win now, and Showalter is one of the only names among potential candidates with that kind of winning pedigree. Showalter is also very familiar with New York after managing the Yankees from 1992-95. He’s media-friendly and is used to the daily grind of two press conferences a day. He would also provide a veteran presence that the Mets dugout has lacked since former manager Terry Collins resigned in 2017.
Showalter has everything going for him, except he’s viewed as an old-school guy who won’t be as keen on the application of analytics as some other potential options, like Astros bench coach Joe Espada or Yankees former third baseman Eric Chavez.
Mets GM Billy Eppler has indicated he wants a blend of new and old school in the skipper’s office, and he doesn’t view them as mutually exclusive characteristics. An individual that would check all of Eppler’s boxes includes someone who will make tactical in-game decisions, who will understand probabilities and play the odds, while also trusting the data and analytics, but recognizing that they won’t necessarily always work out.
Showalter was on Eppler’s radar while he served as GM of the Angels, too. Eppler’s first two weeks as GM have been impressive: He signed four free agents to multi-year, short-term deals with the biggest splash coming from Max Scherzer’s decision to play in Queens. What’s also impressive is that Eppler and the Mets signed players like Scherzer and Starling Marte without having a manager in place. Eppler, while speaking to Michael Kay on his ESPN radio show, said that topic did come up with Scherzer before he signed. Eppler said he told Scherzer about the qualities the Mets are looking for in a manager, and that cleared up any questions Scherzer had about the Mets’ open skipper position.
If the Mets are concerned about Showalter’s potential reluctance to the application of analytics, they should at least first formally interview him for their managerial opening to see for themselves where he stands. It’s possible Showalter is exactly the kind of blend for which the Mets are looking.