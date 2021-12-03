Adam Jones endorses Buck Showalter to manage Mets

Showalter was on Eppler’s radar while he served as GM of the Angels, too. Eppler’s first two weeks as GM have been impressive: He signed four free agents to multi-year, short-term deals with the biggest splash coming from Max Scherzer’s decision to play in Queens. What’s also impressive is that Eppler and the Mets signed players like Scherzer and Starling Marte without having a manager in place. Eppler, while speaking to Michael Kay on his ESPN radio show, said that topic did come up with Scherzer before he signed. Eppler said he told Scherzer about the qualities the Mets are looking for in a manager, and that cleared up any questions Scherzer had about the Mets’ open skipper position.