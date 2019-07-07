Barrington Fourth of July parade also celebrates American Legion centennial

Barrington officials had anticipated another lively Fourth of July parade this year as a highlight of the community’s celebration of Independence Day.

Clancy Potts, the village’s events coordinator, said ahead of Thursday’s spectacle that some 60 groups – a mix of local organizations, nonprofits, businesses, a few equestrian entries plus some who would offer a musical performance – would participate.

“We have estimated 10,000 people in the past attended,” Potts said. “There is a lot of candy tossed into the crowd so it is a good parade for the kids.”

She said the theme of this year’s parade would center on a celebration of the American Legion and its 100th anniversary, with many veterans involved.

The parade stepped off from Barrington High School and the scheduled route had it proceed east on Main and conclude at the Metra commuter parking lot where the Brat Tent festival, which is sponsored by the Lions Club of Barrington, took place.

Barrington’s White House scheduled an open house the day of the parade, with music provided by the Chris Walz Bluegrass Players.

At sunset, a fireworks show was scheduled at the high school, Potts said.

The four-day Brat Fest – which wrapped Saturday – included a mix of both children-friendly activities and a series of local cover bands providing entertainment each night with food and beverages being available for purchase.

Daniel I. Dorfman is a freelancer.