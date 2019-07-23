Nearly 70 years old, Fallston resident earned Ph.D. in biblical studies

A Fallston resident of nearly 30 years was awarded a Ph.D. in biblical studies May 10 from Capital Seminary and Graduate School in Lancaster, Pa.
As the Rev. Michael Erickson — a father of six children and 13 grandchildren — approached the age of 70 on July 2, the award of Doctor of Philosophy is the culmination of 25 years of continued academic studies which began in 1994, as well as a full life of service to the Lord and his family.
During this same time, his wife, Ruth, of 41 years provided steadfast love, encouragement and support that makes this graduation possible.
Erickson’s commitment to seminary education spanned an array of family, business career and ministry responsibilities — ranging from chaplaincy of a Boy Scout Troop and hundreds of camping trips with his six children; business duties in a large international energy corporation; and a vast number of ministry duties, to include chaplaincy of a detention center, adult Bible teacher, director of a biblical small groups program and director of a Bible Institute.
With his wife Ruth, they served as an active church missionary on 20 international mission trips to China, Ukraine, Poland, Guatemala, Serbia and Armenia, where they taught theology — Bible, evangelized and preached.
The Ericksons have six children, three of whom are triplets — a daughter who is a nurse, and five sons all of whom have served in the nation’s military, with three still on active duty — all his children had to endure theology lectures from his seminary classes.
Erickson made a special promise: In March 1994, on the first day of classes at Capital Bible Seminary, Erickson had just returned from a business trip and realized he forgot his Bible, and he bought a Bible from the Seminary Book Store on campus. Moments before the first class started, he penned these words on the inside leaf: “Father, bless me on this, my beginning studies, at seminary. I do not know which road this journey will take, but I will do my best, and I am willing. May I read and study this Book faithfully, and be an example to my children and a worthy husband to my wife...”
Erickson serves as director of the Cross Roads Bible Institute and Biblical Small Groups at the Upper Cross Roads Baptist Church, where they also travel on frequent mission trips.