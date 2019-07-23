Nearly 70 years old, Fallston resident earned Ph.D. in biblical studies

Erickson made a special promise: In March 1994, on the first day of classes at Capital Bible Seminary, Erickson had just returned from a business trip and realized he forgot his Bible, and he bought a Bible from the Seminary Book Store on campus. Moments before the first class started, he penned these words on the inside leaf: “Father, bless me on this, my beginning studies, at seminary. I do not know which road this journey will take, but I will do my best, and I am willing. May I read and study this Book faithfully, and be an example to my children and a worthy husband to my wife...”