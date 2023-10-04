Best Orioles photos from 2023 | PHOTOS

Anthony Santander Anthony Santander is greeted during opening ceremonies as the Orioles return to Baltimore for their home opener. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Opening day at Camden Yards The Star-Spangled Banner is sung before the start of the opening day baseball game between the Orioles and the Yankees, Friday, April 7, 2021. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun) New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias tags New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, caught attempting a sneak-steal during an interleague game of major league baseball at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Fans Withers Davis and Sarah Page Maxwell of Buenos Aires, who were in Baltimore to visit Davis’s family in Parkton, exult with other fans as the Orioles stay alive in the 10th inning. The Orioles went on to clinch a playoff spot after beating the Tampa Bay Rays in the 11th inning, 5-4. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) Colorado Rockies at Orioles Colorado Rockies at Baltimore Orioles. Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez signs autographs before the game starts. August 26, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Orioles outfielder Aaron Hicks beats the throw to Tampa Bay Rays Brandon Lowe in the 4th inning on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun ) Orioles vs. Cincinnati Jordan Westburg #11 and Jorge Mateo #3 of the Baltimore Orioles collide trying to field a ball off the bat of TJ Friedl of the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 26, 2023. (Kevin Richardson ) Orioles vs Mets Eddie Murray waves to the crowd during a ceremony to honor the 1983 Orioles World Series winning team, which was held before tonight's game against the Mets. August 5, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs Rays Orioles Gunnar Henderson and Adam Frazier celebrates Henderson’s two-run homer in the 2nd inning as the Baltimore Orioles play the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday evening at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs. Nationals Orioles' Adley Rutschman drinks from the "Homer hose" in the dug out after his 2-run home run against the Nationals in the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Sept. 27, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs. Guardians Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, left, tags out Guardians' Andres Gimenez, right, on a high throw in the fourth inning. The Cleveland Guardians defeated the Orioles 5-0 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
(Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs. Rays Orioles' Cedric Mullins breaks his bat hitting against the Rays in the fourth inning. Orioles celebrate after beating the Rays, 5-4, in extra innings and clinching a play-off spot at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Sept. 17, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs. White Sox Actor Keivonn Woodard, 10, of Bowie, plays with the Orioles Bird before throwing out ceremonial first pitch before the Orioles White Sox game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The 10-year-old deaf newcomer is the youngest ever to be nominated for an Emmy for guest actor in a drama series category.
Aug. 30, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs. White Sox Orioles' Cedric Mullins dives into third base and later scores against the White Sox in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Aug. 30, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs. White Sox Orioles' Anthony Santander, left, is safe at second for a double as the ball gets away from White Sox's Tim Anderson in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Aug. 30, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs White Sox Orioles center-fielder Cedric Mullins gloves a sinking line drive by White Sox's Korey Lee before throwing to first to double off Lenyn Sosa to end the game. The Orioles defeated the White Sox 9-3 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Aug. 29, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs White Sox Orioles second baseman Adam Frazier just missed gloving a liner by White Sox's Luis Robert Jr., in the fourth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Aug. 29, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs Blue Jays Orioles pitcher Kyle Gibson reacts after striking out Blue Jays' Brandon Belt to end the top of the eighth inning. The Orioles defeated the Blue Jays 5-3 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Aug. 24, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs. Blue Jays Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle makes a diving catch of a liner by Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier and doubled off runner at first in the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
(Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Ed Reed throws out first pitch Former Ravens and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the Orioles and Blue Jays at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Yankees Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, right, high fives fans at the Orioles Splash zone in left field during game against the Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
July 30, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs. Yankees Orioles batter Ryan O'Hearn, left, avoids a wild pitch that got past Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka, right, allowing O's Gunnar Henderson to advance to third base and later score in the fourth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
(Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs. Athletics Orioles' Adley Rutschman cracks his bat during his third inning at bat against the Athletics. Rutschman later hit a solo homer in the same at bat. The Orioles defeated the Athletics 5-1 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
April 10, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs. Dodgers Orioles reliever Yennier Cano pitches against the Dodgers in the eighth inning. The Orioles defeated the Dodgers (8-5) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
July 19, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs. Reds Reds infielder Jonathan India, left, is about to apply tag on Orioles' Cedric Mullins right, who tries to steal second base in the seventh inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mullins was out. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs Mariners Orioles' Anthony Santander swings for a two-run home run against the Mariners to tie game in the third inning. The Orioles defeated the Mariners 3-2 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
(Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs Mariners Orioles fielders Jorge Mateo celebrates with Austin Hays after defeating the Mariners 3-2 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs Mariners Orioles' Jorge Mateo slides home to score the go-ahead run against the Mariners in the fifth inning. The Orioles defeated the Mariners 3-2 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
(Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs. Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Orioles catcher Mark Kolozsvary cannot make a play on a foul ball by Blue Jays batter in the ninth inning. The Orioles defeated the Blue Jays (11-6) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
(Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs. Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Orioles' Austin Hays, left, celebrates after Adam Frazier's, right, 2-run homer against the Blue Jays, in the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
(Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs. Guardians The ball, lower right, got away from Orioles catcher James McCann, right, as Guardians' Cam Gallagher scores in the seventh inning. The Cleveland Guardians defeated the Orioles 5-0 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
(Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs. Tigers Orioles' Anthony Santander (#25) douses pinch runner Adam Frazier with sports drink as the team celebrates the walk-off winning run against the Tigers in extra innings. The Orioles defeated the Tigers 2-1 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
(Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Lying on his back, New York Yankees' Harrison Bader looks at third base umpire Shane Livensparger who calls him out after catcher Adley Rutschman threw to to third baseman Ramón Urías. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias sweeps a tag onto New York Yankees' Harrison Bader, who gets caught while retreating to the bag on a throw by catcher Adley Rutschman as third base umpire Shane Livensparger watches the play. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees game with bad weather Baltimore Orioles grounds crew position the infield tarp for expected heavy line of storms sweeping across the DMV area Friday, July 28, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron) Orioles The Orioles' Anthony Santander (25) celebrates at home plate after his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning Friday, July 28, 2023, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Karl Merton Ferron) Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles Baltimore Orioles players make fountains with water after batter Cedric Mullins reached with a double against the Detroit Tigers during major league baseball at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Oakland Athletics at Orioles Spectators cheers as Baltimore Orioles batter Adley Rutschman (35) reacts, looking back toward his teammates while rounding the bases after clouting a clutch solo walk-off home run for victory against the Oakland Athletics during American League baseball at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Oakland Athletics at Orioles Baltimore Orioles batter Jorge Mateo jerks away as an inside pitch by gets past catcher Shea Langeliers, allowing Terrin Vavra and Ryan O'Hearn to advance during American League baseball at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles The number 5, worn by Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson catches the last vestiges of sun before the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Nationals during a Major League Baseball, interleague game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Wednesday Sept. 27, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs. Rays Orioles fan holding up a "Playoff Bound" sign reacts after video board at Oriole Park at Camden Yards announced the Orioles clinched a play-off spot with Rangers loss to Cleveland Guardians.
Sept. 17, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles Fans in the outfield clamor for a home run ball, hit by Tampa Bay Rays batter Brandon Lowe off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jack Flaherty during a Major League Baseball, AL East battle at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins hauls in a drive by Tampa Bay Rays batter Taylor Walls during a crucial four-game Major League Baseball, AL East series between teams separated by two games in the division at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson autographs a baseball for Ford Stevens, 7 who stands in front of Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller (D-Md.) during an interleague game of major league baseball at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Colorado Rockies at Baltimore Orioles Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann (left) and first baseman Ryan O'Hearn douse third baseman Gunnar Henderson after he was announced as player of the game during an interleague contest of major league baseball against the Colorado Rockies at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Colorado Rockies at Baltimore Orioles The Baltimore Orioles bench including right fielder Anthony Santander celebrate a drive hit onto the flag court by batter Gunnar Henderson for a two-run home run, retaking the lead against the Colorado Rockies during an interleague contest of major league baseball at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Colorado Rockies at Baltimore Orioles Crossing the plate following his eighth inning home run, Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson (right) leaps with Austin Hays after Baltimore retakes the lead during an interleague contest of major league baseball at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Friday Aug. 25, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Felix Bautista Orioles closer Felix Bautista exits the game alongside trainer Brian Ebel, left, with two outs in the ninth inning Friday night at Camden Yards after stumbling while delivering a pitch. (Karl Merton Ferron/Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette leaps as a throw from second baseman Whit Merrifield sails over Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays who slides safely into second base, capitalizing on the throwing error during major league baseball in which Baltimore blanked Toronto, 7-0 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Adley Rutschman (35) celebrates his home run against the Houston Astros with Anthony Santander (25) during major league baseball at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs. Astros The Baltimore Orioles’ Ramón Urías slides safely at home on a grounder past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado on August 8, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles, Aug. 6 Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami uncorks a fastball against the New York Mets during an interleague game of major league baseball at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Sunday Aug. 6, 2023. Baltimore blanked the Mets, 2-0, sweeping the three-game weekend series. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs Redsox Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, from second left, pitcher Yennier Cano Ryan O'Hearn and others celebrate clinching AL East Division with victory the Red Sox
Sept. 28, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs Redsox Orioles' Jorge Mateo dances in front team photo to celebrate clinching AL East Division with victory the Red Sox
Sept. 28, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles Leaping to spear a high throw, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) twists backward, unable to tag Baltimore Orioles batter Austin Hays (21) during an interleague game of major league baseball at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Friday Aug. 4, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle divees, spearing a hot grounder by New York Mets batter Brett Baty and under handing to relief pitcher Mike Baumann at first base during an interleague game of major league baseball at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs. Rays Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, left, addresses players before celebrating in the clubhouse after beating the Rays and clinching a play-off spot at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Sept. 17, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs Redsox Paper confetti fall on fans in the stand as Orioles celebrate clinching AL East Division championship with victory over the Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden yards.
Paper confetti fall on fans in the stand as Orioles celebrate clinching AL East Division championship with victory over the Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden yards.

Sept. 28, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles, Sept. 28, 2023 Baltimore Orioles pitcher Tyler Wells and catcher James McCann embrace after recording the final out to capture the AL-East Division pennant at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Thursday Sept. 28, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles, Sept. 28, 2023 The Baltimore Orioles celebrate after winning the AL-East Division pennant at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Thursday Sept. 28, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Orioles celebration The Orioles pose for a team photo after clinching a playoff spot on September 17, 2023. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)