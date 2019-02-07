Remember when Britton was Zach — and could only watch as the Orioles lost the wild-card game? Now he's Zack.

It actually seems appropriate that Zack Britton’s legal name is spelled with a “K,” since the former Orioles closer (and now New York Yankee) has 446 strikeouts to his name.

Britton revealed on Twitter on Thursday that he would be going by his “legal name ‘Zack,’” and not his “stage name ‘Zach’” along with the hashtag #birthcertfail.

If that wasn’t enough, a Twitter user posted a photo of Britton’s jersey from the now-infamous 2016 wild-card game in which then-Orioles manager Buck Showalter left Britton (arguably his best pitcher) in the bullpen and instead turned to the much-maligned Ubaldo Jiménez. The Orioles went on to lose the game, 5-2, in 11 innings.

Another Twitter user asked Britton if the jersey was “game used.”

Zack with a “K” responded, as many Orioles fans would: “Short answer. NO.”