YES Network cameraman returns to work 2 months after being hit by wild throw from Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Pete Stendel, center, works a camera during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees on Thursday in New York. It was Stendel's first game back at Yankee Stadium since being hit by an errant throw. (Adam Hunger/AP)

NEW YORK — YES Network cameraman Pete Stendel returned to work Thursday night, two months after he was hit in the face by a ball.

Stendel worked the center field camera during the New York Yankees’ game against Detroit, YES spokesman Eric Handler said.

Advertisement

Stendel suffered an orbital fracture when he was hit by an errant throw from Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson on July 5. Stendel was positioned next to the Yankees’ dugout on the first-base side.

After Henderson’s errant throw, that game was delayed about 17 minutes as the Yankees’ athletic training staff and medical personnel tended to Stendel in the camera well. Baltimore players came off the field and waited in their dugout as Yankees and Orioles, including Henderson, watched in obvious concern at a hushed ballpark.

Advertisement

“Every time that a ball goes over the first baseman or even a foul ball from the hitter, you don’t want to see it going towards a fan,” Henderson, a 22-year-old rookie, said after the game. “Just happened to be in the wrong spot. I hope he’s doing all right. My prayers go out to him and just thankful for the guys that rushed over there to him to help him in aid.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke to Stendel shortly after the incident. He did not know Stendel had returned and said he planned to speak to him before Friday’s series opener against Milwaukee.

“That’s great news,” Boone said Thursday. “I had a chance to talk to him probably a day or two after the incident to hear him in good spirits because I know seeing him in real time, really scary, really scary, and to hear the following day that he was doing well and looking like he was going to make a full recovery, I did not know that and that is awesome news and try to get a chance to hopefully see him tomorrow.”