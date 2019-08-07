Yankees hit six more home runs, steal Orioles’ thunder with 9-4 victory on stormy night

“Broken record. ... It sucks,'' he said. “It’s not even their big boys, either, which is pretty scary. They have a ton of power that’s not even in their lineup, and they’ve hit 11 homers in two nights without (Giancarlo) Stanton and Edwin (Encarnacion), and Gleyber (Torres) has got the side issue, so the other guys are hitting homers off our pitchers.