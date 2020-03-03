New York also starts the season without three of its top five starting pitchers. Right-hander Luis Severino will missing the season following Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27; left-hander James Paxton is likely out until late May or June following surgery to repair a herniated disk in his back and remove a cyst; right-hander Domingo German must serve the final 63 games of an 81-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. He is eligible to return June 5, barring any postponements.