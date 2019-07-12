You can now register to vote at Orioles games. Here’s how.

There are plenty of traditions at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on game days, like being surrounded by a sea of orange and yelling "O" at the start of the national anthem. Now you can add voter registration to the list.
Orioles fans can register to vote during Friday night home games, beginning with tonight’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, according to club spokesperson Greg Bader. The voter registration drives are “to encourage fans to be an active part of our democracy,” he said.
Voter registration will be held at various locations throughout the ballpark, Bader said, including at the women’s equality exhibit location behind home plate. A sign that states “the future of our democracy, 662 feet,” on Eutaw Street points to the National Woman’s Party exhibit, 'Standing Together: Women’s Ongoing Fight for Equality." Here, you can learn about women’s history and become a registered voter.
“We want our fans to learn about the struggle for women to obtain the right to vote in this country so that it is not a right that is taken for granted,” Bader said.
The exhibit, which opened June 14, is a part of the Orioles’ yearlong commemoration of women’s equality and the centennial of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
The Orioles are partnering with NWP to display the exhibit, which showcases “the struggle for women’s right to vote and the ongoing effort for women’s equality,” including the role Maryland women played in the suffrage movement, according NWP president Susan Carter.
“The Orioles’ desire to include this exhibit and link it to their broader efforts to [support] women and girls just shows real leadership in women’s advancement.”
“The most rewarding feedback is to see young girls and boys checking out the exhibit, hopefully helping to inspire the next generation," Bader said.
The women’s rights exhibit at Camden Yards is the official Maryland stop for NWP’s national tour. The exhibit is located on the lower concourse directly behind home plate and will remain through the 2020 season.