Five things you should know about Stevie Wilkerson, the first position player to earn a save in MLB history

Orioles’ fans woke up Friday morning with some surprising news: The Orioles won the game, and they did it with the help of Stevie Wilkerson, the first position player to earn a save since the statistic was created in 1969.
Wilkerson’s 16th inning performance — ending a six hour and 19 minute game — featured an average pitch speed of just 54.3 mph, but it got the job done and saved the Orioles 10-8 lead.
Here are five things you should know about Wilkerson:
1. Wilkerson has pitched three times this season in the 66 games he has appeared. Wilkerson made his pitching debut on July 12 against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ninth inning. He found the strike zone on seven of his 10 pitches. On July 20, he threw a scoreless eighth in the 17-6 loss to the Red Sox. Wilkerson’s ERA droppd from 3.00 to 2.25 with his 1-2-3 performance.
2. In his time in the majors, Wilkerson has played all three outfield positions, as well as second base, third base and shortstop. He’s been put in as a first baseman in the minors, and he occasionally works out as an extra catcher in spring training. Pitching was the only job he had not done — until his debut July 12.
3. Wilkerson was suspended during the 2017 season, his rookie year. He was suspended 50 games for a violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Plan after he tested positive for an amphetamine. He had passed all his in-season drug tests prior to the suspension. At camp in 2019, Wilkerson said he was ready for a fresh start.
4. Wilkerson has an abundance of names. His full name is Stephen Beaty Wilkerson, but his roster name is Stevie Wilkerson. He also goes by the nickname “Breeze,” according to MLB.com. He’s still thinking of a pitching nickname, but he said he was open to suggestions after the Tampa Bay game.
5. This is not the first time Wilkerson had his name written in history. In 2004, Wilkerson was a part of the Sandy Plains Wildcats team from Georgia that was inducted into the American Youth Baseball Hall of Fame. He’s been “fresh” ever since.