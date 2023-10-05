Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Major League Baseball on Thursday morning set the start times for the Orioles’ first three playoff games against the Texas Rangers in the American League Division Series.

After the Orioles’ 1:03 p.m. game on Saturday, a time that was set to avoid conflicting with the Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert at the neighboring M&T Bank Stadium that night, Camden Yards will host Game 2 of the best-of-five series on Sunday at 4:07 p.m.

The late-afternoon start time allows Baltimore fans to watch both the Ravens’ 1 p.m. game in Pittsburgh against the Steelers and the Orioles’ playoff game.

After a day off Monday, Game 3 in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday will begin at 8:03 p.m. EST. MLB did not release start times for the if-necessary Games 4 and 5 on Wednesday at Globe Life Field and Friday at Oriole Park, respectively.

Games 1 and 2 will be televised on Fox Sports 1. Game 3 will be on Fox.

The Orioles, the AL’s top seed with a 101-61 regular-season record, earned a bye for the wild-card round. The Rangers, meanwhile, swept the Tampa Bay Rays in two games to earn a spot in the ALDS.

On Saturday, the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros will start Game 1 of their ALDS at 4:45 p.m. EST. The opening games of the National League Division Series will be at 6:07 p.m. between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves, and 9:20 p.m. EST between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The only other playoff game on Sunday is Game 2 between the Twins and Astros at 8:03 p.m. EST. The NLDS will continue Monday with the same start times as their games Saturday. Before Game 3 between the Orioles and Rangers on Tuesday, the Twins and Astros start theirs at 4:07 p.m.

Here’s everything else you need to know about what the postseason could look like for the Orioles.

Orioles' Gunnar Henderson gives fives to young fans before start of last regular season game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Oct. 1, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

If the Orioles beat the Rangers, when would the ALCS be? What about the World Series?

The best-of-seven ALCS will begin Oct. 15. If the Orioles win the ALDS, Games 1, 2, 6 and 7 — the last two if needed — would be at Camden Yards on Oct. 15 to 16 and Oct. 22 to 23. Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary) would be on the road Oct. 19 to 21.

There is a potential conflict Oct. 22, a Sunday, with the Ravens’ home game at M&T Bank Stadium against the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. Game 6 of the ALCS, if needed, is the only playoff contest scheduled for that day. With the Ravens game in the afternoon, it is likely a Game 6 at Camden Yards would be in the evening.

The World Series is scheduled to begin Oct. 27, with a potential Game 7 on Nov. 4. Home-field advantage in the Fall Classic is determined by regular-season record. The Orioles have a better record than every NL team except for the Atlanta Braves (104-58).

If that holds and the Orioles were to play the Braves in the World Series, Camden Yards would host Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary) on Oct. 30 to 31 and Nov. 1 for what would be the first World Series games ever played at the park. However, if Baltimore has a better record than the NL champion, Oriole Park would host Games 1, 2, 6 and 7 — the last two if needed — on Oct. 27 to 28 and Nov. 3 to 4.

How can I buy Orioles tickets?

For ticket updates, the Orioles directed fans to orioles.com/postseason.

“Birdland” members, who purchase premium packages, had the first opportunity to buy tickets, and individual ticket sales followed.

Like other MLB teams, the Orioles use SeatGeek as their official fan-to-fan ticket sales site.

Which television network will broadcast Orioles playoff games?

The ALDS will be carried by Fox and Fox Sports 1. Games 1 and 2 will be televised on FS1; Game 3 is on Fox. If the Orioles advance, the ALCS will be shown on the same networks.

Fox is also carrying the World Series.