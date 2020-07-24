Everything you need to know about the Orioles’ coronavirus-shortened 2020 season

Every team has a player pool that can include up to 60 players to pull from during the season, with those not on the active roster staying ready at an alternate training site. In the Orioles’ case, their excess players will be in Bowie. Teams will open the season with 30-man rosters. After two weeks, that will drop to 28, then down to 26 two weeks after that, with that roster size carrying through the end of the regular season in late September.