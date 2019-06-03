What they are saying about Orioles No. 1 draft pick Adley Rutschman

MichaeL Baumann of The Ringer: Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman is a generational talent with a world-beating bat at a defense-first position. He’s not Buster Posey — he’s better.

***

Joe Girardi, MLB Network: Adley Rutschman is an extremely polished player.

***

Mike Elias, Orioles executive VP and GM: Well, I know a lot about all the players in the draft and this is stuff that we weigh. That we incorporate in our decisions with our medical team which is terrific. It is something we do up and down the draft. It’s very rare that a player has a spotless record. You know we take all that into account.

***

MLB Pipeline: He has an advanced approach at the plate, walking more than he’s struck out at Oregon State, with the ability to make consistent, hard contact and drive the ball from both sides of the plate. Rutschman is also outstanding behind the plate, with excellent hands, agility and a very strong throwing arm. He’s even a better runner than some give him credit for.

***

Jesse Yomtov, USA Today: The organization is in full rebuild mode, but hadn’t done enough to restock the farm system in recent years. Selecting a polished college hitter like Rutschman certainly jump-starts the process for Baltimore.

***

Dave Sheinin, The Washington Post: Near the nadir of a multiyear rebuilding effort, the Baltimore Orioles on Monday made a significant move to improve their long-term outlook, using the first overall pick in the 2019 Major League Baseball draft to select Oregon State slugger Adley Rutschman — a potentially once-in-a-generation catching prospect and franchise cornerstone.

***

Bowmen baseball: Huge congratulations to Adley Rutschman and his family - a tremendous young man, athlete, and role model. I know the community of Sherwood and the Oregon State fanbase are proud of all that he’s already accomplished, and are looking forward to all that he will achieve.

***

FanGraphs: Rutschman is an excellent defensive catcher with current all-fields doubles power and tremendous feel for contact.