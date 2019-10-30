The seventh-inning stretch of Game 6 saw a much-talked-about ejection of Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez after he vehemently argued with the umpires’ call that shortstop Trea Turner interfered when he ran inside the first base line. Turner had hit a soft ground ball fielded by Astros pitcher Brad Peacock, whose throw flew past first baseman Yuli Gurriel. The Nationals were winning 3-2 at the time and had a runner on base. The controversial call could have been a Series changer, though the Nationals did go on to win 7-2 and force a decisive Game 7 tonight in Houston.