Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo, right, reacts after hitting a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Orioles at White Sox, June 25 | PHOTOS

Advertisement

Browse photos of the Orioles' 6-2 win over the White Sox on Sunday, June 25, 2022, in Chicago.

Tyler Nevin, Seby Zavala

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Tyler Nevin, right, throws out Chicago White Sox's Seby Zavala at first base during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Orioles won 6-2. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Advertisement

Jorge Mateo, Austin Hays

Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo, left, celebrates with Austin Hays after the Orioles defeated the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Orioles won 6-2. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Advertisement

Robinson Chirinos, Dillon Tate

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos, left, celebrates with relief pitcher Dillon Tate after the Orioles defeated the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Orioles won 6-2. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Advertisement

Austin Hays, Anthony Sanders

Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays, right, celebrates with first base coach Anthony Sanders after hitting a three-run double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Advertisement

Austin Hays

Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays hits a three-run double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Advertisement

Trey Mancini, Jorge Mateo

Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini, right, celebrates with Jorge Mateo after scoring on a three-run double by Austin Hays during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Advertisement

Jorge Mateo

Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo celebrates with teammates after scoring on a fielding error by Chicago White Sox shortstop Leury Garcia during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Advertisement

Jorge Mateo

Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo, right, reacts after hitting a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Advertisement

Jorge Mateo

Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo hits a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Advertisement

Beau Dowling

Beau Dowling throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Advertisement

Jorge Mateo

Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Advertisement

Jorge Mateo

Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo watches his solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Advertisement

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Spenser Watkins throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Advertisement

Spenser Watkins

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Spenser Watkins throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Advertisement

Featured Photos

Advertisement
Advertisement