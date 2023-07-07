Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) looks for the call after tagging out Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander (25) on a steal attempt during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) looks for the call after tagging out Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander (25) on a steal attempt during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) (Stacy Bengs/AP)

Orioles vs. Twins, July 7 | PHOTOS

Browse photos of the Orioles' road game against the Minnesota Twins on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) looks for the call after tagging out Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander (25) on a steal attempt during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) (Stacy Bengs/AP)

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) (Stacy Bengs/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn strikes out during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) (Stacy Bengs/AP)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Cole Irvin throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) (Stacy Bengs/AP)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Cole Irvin throws to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) (Stacy Bengs/AP)

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) (Stacy Bengs/AP)

