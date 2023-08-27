Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Orioles vs. Rockies, Aug. 27 | PHOTOS

Browse photos of the Orioles' home game against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at Camden Yards.

Colorado Rockies first baseman Hunter Goodman waits for the action during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Colorado Rockies' Hunter Goodman gets set to bat during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Colorado Rockies' Hunter Goodman bats during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins celebrates his home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins celebrates his home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson throws to first to put put Colorado Rockies' Austin Wynns during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Colorado Rockies' Michael Toglia celebrates his home run as he rounds the bases during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Colorado Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar (14) slides home to score on a single by Brendan Rodgers during the fourth inning of a baseball game against Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann, right, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Colorado Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar (14) slides home to score on a single by Brendan Rodgers during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan McKenna blows a bubble as he looks on before a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar throws to first to put out Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Colorado Rockies Starting pitcher Ty Blach throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Colorado Rockies Starting pitcher Ty Blach throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon takes a lead from first during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

