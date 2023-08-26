Orioles vs. Rockies, Aug. 26 | PHOTOS

Colorado Rockies at Orioles Colorado Rockies at Baltimore Orioles. Pitcher Kyle Bradish, left, and catcher Adley Rutschman, right, leave the field after the first inning. August 26, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun) Colorado Rockies at Orioles Colorado Rockies at Baltimore Orioles. Kyle Bradish pitches in the first inning. August 26, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun) Colorado Rockies at Orioles Colorado Rockies at Baltimore Orioles. Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander watches the action from the dugout. August 26, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun) Colorado Rockies at Orioles Colorado Rockies at Baltimore Orioles. Colorado starting pitcher Chris Flexen throws in the first inning. August 26, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun) Colorado Rockies at Orioles Colorado Rockies at Baltimore Orioles. Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez signs autographs before the game starts. August 26, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun) Colorado Rockies at Orioles Colorado Rockies at Baltimore Orioles. Orioles players confer at the mound in the second inning. August 26, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun) Originally Published: Aug 26, 2023 at 9:04 pm