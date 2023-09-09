Orioles vs. Red Sox, Sept. 9 | PHOTOS

Orioles Red Sox Baseball Baltimore Orioles' Jordan Westburg (11) celebrates after his solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP) Orioles Red Sox Baseball Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami reacts after striking out Boston Red Sox's Triston Casas to end the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP) Orioles Red Sox Baseball Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP) Orioles Red Sox Baseball Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP) Orioles Red Sox Baseball Boston Red Sox's Connor Wong, left, scores ahead of a throw to Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann (27) after a throwing error by third baseman Gunnar Henderson, allowing Justin Turner to reach during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP) Orioles Red Sox Baseball Baltimore Orioles left fielder Austin Hays catches a sacrifice fly by Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP) Orioles Red Sox Baseball Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale, foreground, stands off the mound after giving up a three-run home run to Baltimore Orioles' Aaron Hicks, back right, during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP) Orioles Red Sox Baseball Baltimore Orioles' Aaron Hicks runs on his three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP) Orioles Red Sox Baseball Baltimore Orioles' Aaron Hicks (34) celebrates after his three-run home run that also drove in Anthony Santander (25) and Austin Hays (21) as Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong, right, looks away during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP) Orioles Red Sox Baseball Boston Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu (52) is forced out at second base as Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo, right,hrows to first base to turn a double play against Enmanuel Valdez during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP) Orioles Red Sox Baseball Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP) Orioles Red Sox Baseball The Fenway Park grounds crew brings out the tarp during a rain-delay start to the baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP) Orioles Red Sox Baseball Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale before a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP) APTOPIX Orioles Red Sox Baseball Lightning strikes behind Fenway Park during a rain delay before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP) Orioles Red Sox Baseball Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Boston. The puppet is visiting key historic places in the United State to raise awareness about immigration and migration. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP) Orioles Red Sox Baseball Fans under the grandstands wait out a rain-delay start to the baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP) Orioles Red Sox Baseball Little Amal, center, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, poses with the Boston Red Sox mascots before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Boston. The puppet is visiting key historic places in the United State to raise awareness about immigration and migration. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP) Originally Published: Sep 09, 2023 at 8:12 pm