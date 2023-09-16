Orioles Gunnar Henderson connects for his 27th home run of the season in the 2nd inning as the Baltimore Orioles play the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday evening at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles Gunnar Henderson connects for his 27th home run of the season in the 2nd inning as the Baltimore Orioles play the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday evening at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles vs. Rays, Sept. 16 | PHOTOS

Browse photos of the Orioles' home game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles Gunnar Henderson rounds the bases after hitting his 27th home run of the season in the 2nd inning as the Baltimore Orioles play the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday evening at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles Gunnar Henderson rounds the bases after hitting his 27th home run of the season in the 2nd inning as the Baltimore Orioles play the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday evening at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles Gunnar Henderson and Adam Frazier celebrates Henderson’s two-run homer in the 2nd inning as the Baltimore Orioles play the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday evening at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles Gunnar Henderson and Adam Frazier celebrates Henderson’s two-run homer in the 2nd inning as the Baltimore Orioles play the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday evening at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Outfield fans react to Gunnar Henderson’s 27th home run of the season in the 2nd inning as the Baltimore Orioles play the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday evening at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Outfield fans react to Gunnar Henderson’s 27th home run of the season in the 2nd inning as the Baltimore Orioles play the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday evening at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez delivers a pitch in the 1st inning as the Baltimore Orioles play the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday evening at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez delivers a pitch in the 1st inning as the Baltimore Orioles play the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday evening at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

