Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia, left, steals home against Baltimore Orioles catcher Pedro Severino (28) during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Baltimore. Garcia was initially ruled out at the plate and after a review the call was overturned and he was ruled safe. The Rangers won 8-5. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)