Orioles vs. Mariners, Aug. 12 | PHOTOS

Orioles Mariners Baseball Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins catches a long fly ball by Seattle Mariners' Dylan Moore for an out during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP) Orioles Mariners Baseball Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh celebrates after hitting a double against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP) Orioles Mariners Baseball Baltimore Orioles pitching coach/director of pitching Chris Holt, left, comes to talk with relief pitcher Mike Baumann, second from right, as catcher Adley Rutschman (35) looks on during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP) Orioles Mariners Baseball Seattle Mariners' Dylan Moore reacts after hitting a flyout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP) Orioles Mariners Baseball Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo throws out Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez at first during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP) Orioles Mariners Baseball Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman leans over the Seattle Mariners' dugout railing while trying to catch a foul ball by Mariners' Dylan Moore, as Josh Rojas, right, tries to get out of the way during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP) Orioles Mariners Baseball Baltimore Orioles starter Cole Irvin walks off the field after pitching in the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP) Orioles Mariners Baseball Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby looks at the ball during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP) Orioles Mariners Baseball Seattle Mariners' Teoscar Hernandez reacts to hitting a single, next to Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP) Orioles Mariners Baseball Seattle Mariners' Ty France, left, talks with former teammate Baltimore Orioles second baseman Adam Frazier during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP) Mariners Hernandez Baseball Former Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez walks onto the field to be inducted into the baseball team's Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, before the Mariners' baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Seattle. (Luke Johnson/The Seattle Times via AP) (Luke Johnson/AP) Orioles Mariners Baseball Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Cole Irvin throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP) Orioles Mariners Baseball Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP) Orioles Mariners Baseball Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins reacts after striking out against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP) Orioles Mariners Baseball Seattle Mariners' Dylan Moore, left, claps after hitting a double against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP) Mariners Hernandez Baseball Former Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez walks out of the bullpen for his induction ceremony into the baseball team's Hall of Fame ,before a game between the Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP) Mariners Hernandez Baseball Former Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez walks off the field after his induction ceremony into the Mariners Hall of Fame before a baseball game between the Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP) Mariners Hernandez Baseball Former Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez waves as he arrives from the bullpen during his induction ceremony into the Mariners Hall of Fame before a baseball game between the Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP) Mariners Hernandez Baseball Former Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez walks off the field after the ceremony for his induction into the baseball team's Hall of Fame, before a game between the Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP) Mariners Hernandez Baseball A fan holds a sign for former Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez during his induction into the baseball team's Hall of Fame before a game between the Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP) Mariners Hernandez Baseball Former Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez, center, greets former teammate Adrian Beltre, left, as former teammate Jamie Moyer, right, watches during Hernandez's induction into the baseball team's Hall of Fame before a game between the Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP) Mariners Hernandez Baseball Former Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez, front right, talks with manager Scott Servais, left, after being inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame before a baseball game between the Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP) Mariners Hernandez Baseball Former Seattle Mariner Ken Griffey Jr., right, gives former pitcher Felix Hernandez a Mariners Hall of Fame jacket during Hernandez's induction ceremony before a baseball game between the Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP) Mariners Hernandez Baseball Former Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez speaks during his induction into the Mariners Hall of Fame before a baseball game between the Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP) Mariners Hernandez Baseball Former Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez reacts as he delivers remarks during his induction into the Mariners Hall of Fame before a baseball game between the Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP) Mariners Hernandez Baseball Former Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez, right, takes a photo with former Mariners player Ken Griffey Jr., left, during his induction ceremony into the Mariners Hall of Fame before a game between the Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP) Originally Published: Aug 13, 2023 at 12:33 am