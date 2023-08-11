Orioles vs. Mariners, Aug. 11 | PHOTOS

Seattle Mariners' Josh Rojas, second from left, stands on first base with first base coach Kristopher Negrón, left, after hitting an RBI single to score Dominic Canzone as Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) looks on during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)