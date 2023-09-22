Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander catches a fly ball hit by Cleveland Guardians' Gabriel Arias during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander catches a fly ball hit by Cleveland Guardians' Gabriel Arias during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Orioles vs. Guardians, Sept. 22 | PHOTOS

Advertisement

Browse photos of the Orioles' road game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Progressive Field.

Orioles Guardians Baseball

Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander catches a fly ball hit by Cleveland Guardians' Gabriel Arias during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander catches a fly ball hit by Cleveland Guardians' Gabriel Arias during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Advertisement

Orioles Guardians Baseball

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer, center, is taken out of the baseball game by manager Brandon Hyde, left, during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer, center, is taken out of the baseball game by manager Brandon Hyde, left, during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Advertisement

Orioles Guardians Baseball

Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander gestures from second base after hitting a double against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander gestures from second base after hitting a double against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Advertisement

Orioles Guardians Baseball

Baltimore Orioles' Dean Kremer pitches to a Cleveland Guardians batter during first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Baltimore Orioles' Dean Kremer pitches to a Cleveland Guardians batter during first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Advertisement

Orioles Guardians Baseball

Cleveland Guardians' Shane Bieber pitches to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Guardians' Shane Bieber pitches to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Advertisement

Orioles Guardians Baseball

Kid Cudi throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Kid Cudi throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Advertisement

Orioles Guardians Baseball

Kid Cudi signs a Kid Cudi bobblehead before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Kid Cudi signs a Kid Cudi bobblehead before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Advertisement

Orioles Guardians Baseball

Kid Cudi signs autographs before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Kid Cudi signs autographs before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement