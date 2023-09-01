Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, right, tags out Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll, left, at home plate during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Orioles vs. Diamondbacks, Sept. 1 | PHOTOS

Browse photos of the Orioles' road game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, right, tags out Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll, left, at home plate during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker, right, celebrates with teammate Tommy Pham (28) after hitting a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson, right, is unable to come up with a single hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll, front left, during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) celebrates with first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) after throwing out Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll at home plate during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Cole Irvin gets a new baseball after giving up a two-run home run to Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. as Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte, second from right, rounds the bases past Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. connects for a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson watches the flight of his single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. celebrates his two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias is unable to make a play on a grounder as Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte is awarded a single during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Cole Irvin throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson (2) celebrates his run scored against the Arizona Diamondbacks with Orioles' Austin Hays (21) during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

