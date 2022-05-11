Baltimore Orioles' Rougned Odor, left, is safe at first as the throw gets away from St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Yadier Molina during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. Cardinals shortstop Kramer Robertson was charged with a throwing error on the play. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Orioles vs. Cardinals, May 11, 2022 | PHOTOS

Browse photos of the Orioles' game against the Cardinals on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis.

Baltimore Orioles' Rougned Odor (12) is safe at first as the throw gets away from St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Yadier Molina during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. Cardinals shortstop Kramer Robertson was charged with a throwing error on the play. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Chris Owings, right, grounds out to St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, front, during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader, right, and second baseman Tommy Edman (19) are unable to catch a double by Baltimore Orioles' Robinson Chirinos during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander fouls off a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) scores past Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos as Chirinos leaps after the throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays, left, grounds out as St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt handles the throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor pauses between pitches during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

St. Louis Cardinals' Juan Yepez celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

St. Louis Cardinals' Juan Yepez is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

St. Louis Cardinals' Juan Yepez, left, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Spenser Watkins during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

St. Louis Cardinals' Juan Yepez, right, watches his solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan, left, loses his helmet after hitting a two-run double off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Spenser Watkins (80) during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Spenser Watkins throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

