Orioles vs. Astros, Aug. 10 | PHOTOS

Astros Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Adley Rutschman runs the bases after hitting a leadoff home run against Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP) Astros Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias reacts after collecting a triple against the Houston Astros in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP) Astros Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias runs the bases while collecting a triple against the Houston Astros in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP) Astros Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias runs the bases while collecting a triple against the Houston Astros in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP) Astros Orioles Baseball Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, left, and Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias react in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. Urias made a diving stop on a groundout by Altuve in the first inning. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP) Astros Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias, left, talks with Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman after collecting a triple in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP) Astros Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson fields a groundout by Houston Astros' Jake Meyers in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP) Astros Orioles Baseball Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) gestures after hitting a double while standing next to Baltimore Orioles second baseman Adam Frazier in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP) Astros Orioles Baseball Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown throws to the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP) Astros Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer throws to the Houston Astros in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP) Astros Orioles Baseball Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena stands at the plate during an at-bat in the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP) Astros Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias waits for a pitch to the Houston Astros in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP) Astros Orioles Baseball Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena fields a groundout by the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP) Astros Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer throws to the Houston Astros in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP) Astros Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles center fielder Austin Hays makes a catch on a fly ball by the Houston Astros in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP) Astros Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer throws to the Houston Astros in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP) Astros Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer throws to the Houston Astros in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP) Astros Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Adley Rutschman connects for a leadoff home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP) Astros Orioles Baseball Mr. Splash, right, reacts with fans in the Splash Zone after a spectator caught Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Adley Rutschman's leadoff home run ball in the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP) Astros Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer throws to the Houston Astros in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP) Originally Published: Aug 10, 2023 at 3:22 pm