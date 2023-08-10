Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Adley Rutschman runs the bases after hitting a leadoff home run against Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Adley Rutschman runs the bases after hitting a leadoff home run against Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Orioles vs. Astros, Aug. 10 | PHOTOS

Browse photos of the Orioles' home game against the Houston Astros on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Adley Rutschman runs the bases after hitting a leadoff home run against Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias reacts after collecting a triple against the Houston Astros in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias runs the bases while collecting a triple against the Houston Astros in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias runs the bases while collecting a triple against the Houston Astros in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, left, and Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias react in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. Urias made a diving stop on a groundout by Altuve in the first inning. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias, left, talks with Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman after collecting a triple in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson fields a groundout by Houston Astros' Jake Meyers in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) gestures after hitting a double while standing next to Baltimore Orioles second baseman Adam Frazier in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown throws to the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer throws to the Houston Astros in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena stands at the plate during an at-bat in the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias waits for a pitch to the Houston Astros in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena fields a groundout by the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer throws to the Houston Astros in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Orioles center fielder Austin Hays makes a catch on a fly ball by the Houston Astros in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer throws to the Houston Astros in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer throws to the Houston Astros in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Adley Rutschman connects for a leadoff home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Mr. Splash, right, reacts with fans in the Splash Zone after a spectator caught Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Adley Rutschman's leadoff home run ball in the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer throws to the Houston Astros in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

