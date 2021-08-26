Orioles beat Angels to end 19-game losing streak | PHOTOS

Browse photos of the Orioles' 10-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night at Camden Yards, which ended a 19-game losing streak, the longest in MLB since 2005 and two shy of the American League and club record.
DJ Stewart
The Orioles' DJ Stewart gestures after hitting a two-run home run off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani during the fourth inning Wednesday night at Camden Yards.
(Terrance Williams/AP) Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani winds up during the first inning of a game against the Orioles on Wednesday night at Camden Yards.
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after surrendering a two-run home run to the Orioles' DJ Stewart during the fourth inning of a game Wednesday night at Camden Yards.
(Terrance Williams/AP) Jo Adell, Ramon Urias
The Los Angeles Angels' Jo Adell is tagged out by Orioles shortstop Ramon Urias while trying to stretch a single into a double during the second inning of a game Wednesday night at Camden Yards.
(Terrance Williams/AP) Austin Hays
The Orioles' Austin Hays reacts after hitting a pinch-hit two-run double off Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher James Hoyt during the eighth inning of a game Wednesday night at Camden Yards.
(Terrance Williams/AP) Pedro Severino, Tyler Wells
Orioles catcher Pedro Severino left, embraces relief pitcher Tyler Wells after Wells recorded the final out of the team's win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
(Terrance Williams/AP) Anthony Santander
The Orioles' Anthony Santander hits a double off Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Jake Petricka during the eighth inning of a game Wednesday night at Camden Yards.
The Orioles' Austin Hays watches his pinch-hit two-run double off Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher James Hoyt during the eighth inning of a game Wednesday night at Camden Yards.
(Terrance Williams/AP) Orioles
The Orioles congratulate one another after defeating the Los Angeles Angels, 10-6, on Wednesday night at Camden Yards.
(Terrance Williams/AP)