Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo reacts as he turns a game-ending double play on a ball hit by Los Angeles Angels' Monte Harrison during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 9-5 to sweep the series. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Orioles vs. Angels, July 10 | PHOTOS

Browse photos from the Orioles' game against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Baltimore.

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Felix Bautista (74) and catcher Adley Rutschman (35) celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Angels during a baseball game, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 9-5 to sweep the series. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo (3) and right fielder Anthony Santander (25) celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Angels during a baseball game, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 9-5 to sweep the series. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

The Oriole Bird holds a broom after the Baltimore Orioles defeating the Los Angeles Angels 9-5 during a baseball game to complete a series sweep, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Baltimore Orioles players gather on the field after defeating the Los Angeles Angels during a baseball game, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 9-5 to sweep the series. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias (29) connects for a two-run single that drove in Ryan Mountcastle and Anthony Santander during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Austin Voth throws a pitch to the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Austin Voth heads the to the dugout after pitching to the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias throws out Los Angeles Angels' Max Stassi at first base on a groundout during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman takes the field during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor looks on from the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

One year-old Camden Kochan holds his Orioles replica home run chain with his father Frank after the team sweep the Los Angeles Angels in Baltimore. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Austin Voth throws a pitch to the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Naomi Berman, of Baltimore, sleeps on her father Michael Berman's baby carrier as they watch the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle (6) runs home with teammate Anthony Santander (25) behind him as they both score on a single by Ramon Urias during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias gestures toward the dugout after driving in Ryan Mountcastle and Anthony Santander on a single off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Suarez during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

