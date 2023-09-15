Adam Jones retires with the Orioles | PHOTOS

Adam Jones retires as an Oriole with one-day contract Adam Jones, who spent most of his career with the Baltimore Orioles during a contract signing ceremony for his retirement as an Oriole before a Major League Baseball, AL East battle between the Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Friday Sept. 15, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles, Sept. 15 2023 Fans watch a video of Adam Jones during his time playing for the Baltimore Orioles during a Major League Baseball, AL East battle at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Friday Sept. 15, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles, Sept. 15 2023 Wes Moore, governor of Maryland congratulates Adam Jones, who spent most of his career with the Baltimore Orioles, before a Major League Baseball, AL East battle between Baltimore and the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Friday Sept. 15, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Rays Orioles Baseball Former Baltimore Orioles player Adam Jones stands on the field during a pregame ceremony as he officially retired from professional baseball prior to a game between the Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP) Rays Orioles Baseball Former Baltimore Orioles player Adam Jones throws out a ceremonial pitch during a pregame ceremony as he officially retired from professional baseball prior to a game between the Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP) Rays Orioles Baseball Former Baltimore Orioles player Adam Jones, left, stands on the field with his wife, Audie, and their sons Axel and August, during a pregame ceremony as he officially retired from professional baseball prior to a game between the Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Baltimore. 