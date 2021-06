Connie Mack emerges from the dugout to be introduced to crowd of 65,000 gathered in Yankee Stadium in New York on Aug. 21, 1949, as he is honored for his "long and meritorious service to baseball." That includes a 20-game road losing streak from June 27 to Aug. 8 for an Athletics team that finished 36-117 in 1916, the worst season in the modern era (since 1900) of the major leagues. (Jacob Harris/ASSOCIATED PRESS)