Orioles' Trey Mancini hit by pitch in first inning and removed from Wednesday's game vs. Athletics

The last thing the Orioles need at this point in the season would be to lose the most popular player on the team to an injury.

Presumptive All-Star Trey Mancini had to be removed from Wednesday afternoon’s game in the first inning after he was hit by a pitch from Oakland Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt.

Mancini went to the ground in obvious pain after he apparently was struck on the left hand or elbow. He was attended to by the trainers at home plate and then walked off the field holding his arm.

If it turns out he suffered a significant injury, it would be a tremendous loss to the Orioles, who already are nearly devoid of star power during the first full year of a long-term rebuilding project.

He is leading the team in virtually every offensive category and ranks in the top 10 in the American League in runs, hits, extra-base hits, total bases, batting average and slugging percentage.

Mancini currently ranks 17th among AL outfielders in All-Star balloting, but is the favorite to represent the Orioles in the Midsummer Classic.

He was replaced in the lineup by Chris Davis.

