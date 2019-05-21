Why would the Orioles keep pitching to homer-happy Gleyber Torres?

Many fans (and broadcasters) are questioning why Orioles pitchers continue to throw to Gleyber Torres after watching the Yankees shortstop hit another two home runs off them Monday night in what might have been the worst loss the Orioles have suffered this year after losing a five-run lead.

Torres has hit 10 home runs this season — and eight have come off Orioles pitchers. He has hit three off David Hess and two off Andrew Cashner. And he appears to really like the second and fourth innings — when he's hit three and two home runs, respectively.

He's had three two-homer games off the Orioles.

Now the good news: all of those home runs have been solo shots except one three-run homer on Opening Day at Camden Yards.

