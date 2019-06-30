This Week in Baltimore Sports History: Ripken, Mussina combine for grand triumph

June 30, 1997: Cal Ripken hits a grand slam and Mike Mussina wins his 100th game as the Orioles defeat the Philadelphia Phillies, 8-1, at Camden Yards.

McDonogh graduate Pam Shriver won an Olympic Gold medal in women's doubles in 1988.

June 30, 1988: “I felt naked out there,” Lutherville’s Pam Shriver, 26, says after losing in the semifinals at Wimbledon for the second straight year to top-seeded Steffi Graf, 6-1, 6-2.

June 30, 1978: Elise Burgin, of Pikesville, defends her title in the 16-and-under Middle Atlantic Lawn Tennis Association Junior Outdoor Championships, 6-1, 6-4, over Diane Sawyer of Bethesda. Burgin will go on to a No. 7 world ranking in women’s doubles in 1987.

July 5, 1970: His third shutout of the season gives Jim Palmer a 2-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Palmer, 24, wins his 12th game on a three-hitter while running his scoreless streak to 18 consecutive innings.

July 5, 1970: His third shutout of the season gives Jim Palmer a 2-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Palmer, 24, wins his 12th game on a three-hitter while running his scoreless streak to 18 consecutive innings.

July 2, 1961: A grand slam by “Diamond” Jim Gentile — his third of the year — helps the Orioles past Detroit, 6-3, at Memorial Stadium. Gentile’s 21st home run gives the first baseman 76 RBIs, tops in the major leagues.

July 4, 1953: At Westport Stadium, a season-high 7,300 fans see Baltimore’s Bob Whay defeat Peewee Pobletts, of Randallstown, in the 50-lap feature stock car race on the 1/5-mile clay oval.

July 5, 1948: The Baltimore Elite Giants capture the first-half title of the Negro National League, routing the runner-up Homestead Greys, 18-6, at Bugle Field. Outfielder Lester (Buck) Lockett goes 5-for-5 for the winners.

June 30, 1942: Tommy Byrne (City College) pitches the Newark Bears past the Orioles, 12-4, in an International League game at Oriole Park. Byrne, who walks 12 and strikes out 11, will pitch 13 years in the majors, mostly with the New York Yankees.

Baltimore Sun 1963 Former Baltimore Colts assistant coach Charley Winner had stints as a head coach with the Cardinals and Jets, going an even 44-44-5. Former Baltimore Colts assistant coach Charley Winner had stints as a head coach with the Cardinals and Jets, going an even 44-44-5. (Baltimore Sun 1963)

July 2, 1924: Charley Winner, assistant coach for the Baltimore Colts from 1954 through 1965. He turns 94 this year.

